VIDEO: Zoo Knoxville keeper rights tortoise flipped on its side

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Oh, Monday. Zoo Knoxville shared a video to social media of a zookeeper righting a tortoise that had been flipped onto his side by its female companion, uninterested in his romantic advances.

The zoo says the male radiated tortoise is estimated to be around 70 years old. The species is critically endangered and Zoo Knoxville is recognized for its success in breeding them and helping save them from extinction both in the United States and in their native Madagascar.

The tortoise has sired five babies this year and was apparently ready for a sixth. His female companion, though, was not interested and flipped him onto his side. Tortoises will eventually right themselves, but fortunately, his zookeeper Heather was there to lend a helping hand.