Unwanted medication collection events this weekend in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department, Knox County and City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, Knox County Health Department and East Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition are holding two events later this week to collect old or unwanted medication so it can be properly disposed of.

The event is Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Healthy Living Expo a at the Knoxville Convention Center and the Food City in South Knoxville at 760 Mountain Grove Drive.

If you can’t make it to either location, you can drop off medication at the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building, 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information visit http://www.medicationcollection.org/.