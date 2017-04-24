TVA spills 1.1 millions gallons per second from Kentucky Dam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority Tweeting out an amazing photo of water spilling from the Kentucky Dam.

“Currently we’re at maximum turbine capacity and spilling excess water at Kentucky Dam at a rate of 1.1 million-gallons-per-second. #KentuckyDam” the Tweet read.

Anyone who wants to view the levels of any TVA controlled lake can do so by viewing it here.

To learn more about how and why TVA controls lake levels, read more here.

