TVA spills 1.1 millions gallons per second from Kentucky Dam

By Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority Tweeting out an amazing photo of water spilling from the Kentucky Dam.

“Currently we’re at maximum turbine capacity and spilling excess water at Kentucky Dam at a rate of 1.1 million-gallons-per-second. #KentuckyDam” the Tweet read.

Anyone who wants to view the levels of any TVA controlled lake can do so by viewing it here.

To learn more about how and why TVA controls lake levels, read more here.

For the latest on breaking news, weather traffic and more, download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s