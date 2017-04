KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Powell High School track team joked that they may need a snorkel for throwing and long jump practice.

The team had to cancel practice after the baseball fields were covered in a couple of feet of water as Beaver Creek overflowed. Several roads around the school were also flooded, including West Emory Road, although the water was receding.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Trent Magill says Knox County received over five and a half inches of rain over the weekend.

I suppose throwing practice and long jump practice is cancelled tomorrow #Snorkle pic.twitter.com/LIWUtzYh9Q — Powell High Track (@PowellHSTrack) April 24, 2017

More damage in Powell. The couple who lives here says this tree was being cut down in about a month. #WATE #tnwx pic.twitter.com/V13WVIZhhu — Whitney Burks Good (@WhitneyGoodWATE) April 24, 2017

