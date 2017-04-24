Ripley’s Aquarium celebrates baby penguins on World Penguin Day

(source: Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies is celebrating the birth of two African Black-Footed Penguins on World Penguin Day, April 25.

“The new baby brother penguins are Benny Hill born on February 17 weighing in at 52 grams and Falkor born on February 21 weighing in at 62 grams. The proud parents are Maggie and Atreyu. The Ripley Husbandry Team is monitoring them around the clock,” said Megan Klose, senior aviculturist.

The Penguin Playhouse was added to the Aquarium in 2010 as part of the Species Survival Plan of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

African penguins are an endangered species. April 25 is a special day dedicated to honoring them.

Anyone who is interested in joining the celebration and meeting the two new baby penguins is invited to attend.

Tickets can be purchased here.

