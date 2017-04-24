Record breaking rainfall reported in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:


KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From Nashville through East Tennessee, there was an incredible amount of rain dumped on the area.

McGee Tyson Airport broke their April 23rd record at just under two inches of rainfall. Their previous record was just under an inch and a half.

From Friday to Monday, McGhee Tyson recorded 5.62 inches. However, the totals from some of our viewers in East Tennessee were much bigger. Some of the heaviest rain was North of McGhee Tyson.

  • Morgan County: 7.33 inches
  • Anderson County: 6.38 inches
  • Greene County: 4.11 inches

