Rain, flooding causes rock slide in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation worked to clear State Route 362 in Carter County Sunday afternoon when several large rocks fell onto road.

Officials say the rock slide was caused by heavy rain that moved through the area. It happened around 5:30p.m. There were about 5 rocks that fell onto the road, each weighing about a half a ton each.

Crews worked for a little over an hour to clear rocks from the road. During that time State Route 362 was closed to traffic, It has since reopened.

