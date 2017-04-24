Rain, flooding causes rock slide in Carter County

WJHL Published:

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation worked to clear State Route 362 in Carter County Sunday afternoon when several large rocks fell onto road.

Officials say the rock slide was caused by heavy rain that moved through the area. It happened around 5:30p.m. There were about 5 rocks that fell onto the road, each weighing about a half a ton each.

Crews worked for a little over an hour to clear rocks from the road. During that time State Route 362 was closed to traffic, It has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s