Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Not only have Tennessee gas prices reached the highest daily average since June 2016, but Knoxville is one of the most expensive places to get gas, according to AAA.

Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday. The current Tennessee average is 22 cents more than the same time last year.

According to AAA, the markets in the state with the most expensive gas are Knoxville ($2.19), Memphis ($2.19) and Nashville ($2.18). Areas like Clarksville ($2.10), Chattanooga ($2.13) and Bristol ($2.15) have the least expensive gas in the state.

“Falling oil and wholesale gas prices should signal lower prices at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman with AAA. “However, oil prices have been fickle this year, so motorists should expect continued volatility in the next couple of months as oil prices fluctuate, demand rises, and refineries complete the switchover to more expensive summer blends.”

Knoxville is still well below the national average for gas prices, which is $2.42.