Knox County program discusses alternative approaches to quitting smoking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – When it comes to quitting smoking, there’s no magic bullet.

Dr. Keith Gray, a cancer surgeon at University of Tennessee Medical Center says many a successful quitter has gotten through cigarette withdrawal using alternative or complementary therapies that address lifestyle issues not generally covered by conventional medicine. Those include coping mentally with little smoking triggers that lure smokers back, developing a healthy balance between the mind and body and relieving stress.

The Knox County Health Department and the University of Tennessee Medical Center are hosting a free program to discuss alternative approaches to quitting smoking, such as meditation, acupuncture and other therapies. The program will be held on Thursday, April 27 in the Heart Hospital Conference Room from 6 to 7:30 pm. Dinner will be served.

The program consists of a one-time consultation with a respiratory therapist trained in smoking cessation along with an optional breathing test, resources to help quit and follow-up support by phone for the next several months. Those wanting to attend may reserve their spot by calling (865) 305-6970.

Dr. Gray says some of the reasons people can’t quite are because of habit. He says many people have smoked for years and it is hard to break the routine and rituals. Many people also have others who smoke around them, such as coworkers, friends or family. Others, he says may believe smoking helps them cope with work.

“If you tried and failed with conventional smoking cessation approaches – doctors can recommend to patients alternative approaches try in conjunction with other quitting methods such as medication, therapy, the patch, or nicotine gum,” said Dr. Gray.

He says techniques such as acupuncture can help reduce cravings and ease withdrawal symptoms throughout the body. He says meditation can also help. Studies have shown that meditation releases dopamine in the brain; a process similar to nicotine triggering the relaxing feeling that smokers crave.