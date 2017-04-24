Knox County grand jury indicts suspect in high speed crash with murder

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County grand jury handed down indictments for second-degree murder and vehicular homicide to a suspect in a high-speed chase on May 25, 2016.

Ralpheal Cameron Coffey is facing second-degree murder and vehicular homicide charges. He was also indicted on charges of aggravated assault, violation of driver’s license law, evading arrest, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Coffey was fleeing from law enforcement when he crashed into a Ford F-150 driven by Kevin Jame Bradley at the intersection of Central Avenue Pike and Callahan Drive. Bradley was killed. His passenger, Eric Kennedy, was injured. Tommie Troupe, a passenger in Coffey’s car, was also killed.

