Knox County Commission approves more tablets for inmates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A resolution to buy nearly a thousand additional tablets for Knox County inmates passed unanimously Monday night.

The program began list year for inmates to rent tablet to use in their cells. This amendment provides for the acquisition of up to an additional 900 tablets, each costing around $425.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the expenses are covered by the cost families pay for video visitations.

