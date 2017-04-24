Know your options: National Infertility Awareness Week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you’re struggling to start a family, you’re not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in eight couples deal with infertility and many may not realize all of their options. National Infertility Awareness Week is April 24-28.

In vitro fertilization, or IVF, is the procedure people hear most about. You should talk with your physician before you consider IVF as an option. Dr. Jeffrey Keenan with the National Embryo Donation Center says the treatment is involved and can be very difficult on a woman, both physically and emotionally. Couple should be prepared for the costs, with could be around $15,000.

You may also want to discuss ethical issues such as how many embryos you’re willing to create and what will become of the remainder if you successfully have the number of children that you want.

The National Embryo Donation Center accepts donated embryos from all over the country who have had IVF and been successful, but have remaining embryos they don’t want to discard. The Knoxville center accepts those free of charge and adopts them out to other couples who want to have children. Keenan says this is the only way to become pregnant with an adopted child. The frozen embryo transfers are all done in Knoxville.

Keenan says in embryo adoption, the child is not genetically yours, but is yours legally. It’s easier on the body and more cost-effective, running $8,000 to $10,000.

More online: National Embryo Donation Center