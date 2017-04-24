Jefferson City police officer credited with stopping kidnapping

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – A Jefferson City police officer is being credited for stopping a kidnapping last week.

The suspect, Jacob Cain Bryant, 23, of Morristown, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, felony evading, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and driving on a revoked license.

The Jefferson City Police Department says around 2:48 a.m. on April 20, K-9 Officer Ty Hager was doing a routine business check on Devotie Road when he heard gunshots, Someone then shined a light on his patrol car and Officer Hager then saw a vehicle speed off.

Hager tried to pull the vehicle over, but it kept going south on Highway 92. He noticed someone in the passenger seat try to jump out multiple times, but kept being pulled back into the vehicle. As it turned onto East Dumplin Valley Road, the felame passenger was able to get out, falling onto the roadway.

Dandridge police joined the pursuit and stopped to help the woman, who only had minor injuries.

Jefferson County deputies also joined in and kept pursuing the vehicle until it crashed on Piedmont Road near Hinchley Hollow Road. The driver, identified as Bryant, was taken into custody.