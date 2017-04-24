Horticultural therapy helps Knox County special needs students

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Therapeutic horticulture is making a difference in the lives of some Knox County students with special needs.

There are no walls in Austin-East High School’s special education class once a week – nothing but sun and earth.

“It’s good, cause you can see trees and you can see flowers,” says student Chance Monroe.

These students are taking part in a hands-on class at the University of Tennessee Gardens.

“Austin-East is an inner-city school, you know that, so a lot of these kids don’t have the chance to go out and garden or to get out where they can see things growing and pick things. So we come here with David who leads us on the greatest adventures. We plant seeds, we watch them grow,” said comprehensive education teacher P. Jaye Clark.

UT graduate assistant David Pease teaches the class how to care for and appreciate the Gardens through therapeutic horticulture.

“Seeing that change. You know we started coming in early January. They were shy, a little nervous. Then as we progressed, I have watched them almost, you know, going from winter to spring, like these kids have blossomed.”

With each visit, the students become more comfortable, learn important skills like following instructions and become more sociable. Pease says one of his favorite moments was experiencing a non-verbal student attempt to talk.

“We had planted these seeds in the greenhouse and then they came back a couple of weeks later. And when he saw these seeds had sprouted, and had his name on it, and it was time to transplant them, he started talking and was excited. And he knew what they were and it was just a beautiful moment,” says Pease.

The goal is to turn these moments in the Gardens into success for their future.

“Sometime I imagine if we get to go on with this program after this year, you know, trying to make connections with maybe local nurseries and greenhouses and see if there was a way we can funnel some of these kids out of this training program and into an actual job here in Knoxville.”

The program isn’t set in stone. It takes money that will soon run out.

“This is all about community support. I mean, right now for this year, my position and the work that I am doing is funded by a grant that will be over in December 2017. We have done a lot of work to look out for other grants,” said Pease.

It’s an opportunity these very special students can’t afford to miss out on.

“They love it and there is something that we’ve noticed with some of our kids that are a little more tense, a little more stressed a little bit. They get so calm when they come here and we just love that and everything about it is just great,” says Clark.

If you would like to know more about how you can donate call (865) 971-7151 to speak with the UT Gardens’ director.