Heavy rainfall causes rise in water levels in East Tennessee

Related Coverage TVA addresses East Tennessee flooding

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Heavy rainfall has caused a rise in water levels throughout East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Valley Authority spent the past couple of days monitored their 49 dam projects to manage the flow of water.

“When you have five or six inches of rain that hits over many square miles, all of that run off that’s associated with that rainfall kind of concentrates as it flows down to those reservoirs,” Tom Barnett, senior manager for TVA River Forecast Center, said.

Previous story: TVA addresses East Tennessee flooding

Places like Fort Loudoun Lake exceeded normal levels by more than a foot.

“They have steps down here and the water is lower than that and now the water is up to the second step,” Al Freels said.

TVA is storing water in Ft. Loudoun and other damns to control the gradual release of mater to minimize downstream impacts, like flooding.

We’ve been all hands on deck for the last couple of days trying to manage all of that increased in flow,” Barnett said. “We’ve been holding water back and continue to store water as those flows downstream are cresting and we’ll have to pick up releases and bring them back down.”

The higher levels made things inconvenient for boaters, facing increased mud and debris.

Levels look a lot higher than normal,” Brad Carter said. “It’s good to be a challenging day. The water’s muddy so it may be a little challenging trying to get the boat back in the ramp right here because the water’s so high.”

Still, TVA said the fluctuating lake levels is not unusual and as long as the area does not see a significant amount of rain in the near future, they are hopeful that the water will be returning to normal levels soon.

“This is not uncharted territory by any means,” Barnett said. “We’ve stored quite a bit of water in the past. We’ve been much higher at most of these reservoirs than we will be going at this event.”