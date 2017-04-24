Frozen hash browns recalled due to golf ball materials

WASHINGTON (WATE) – McCain Foods USA, Inc. announced a recall on frozen hash browns. The company says there could be “extraneous golf ball materials” inside them.

The golf ball pieces are believed to have gotten into the hash browns when they were mistakenly harvested with the potatoes used to make them. According to the FDA’s website the products were not sold in Tennessee.

The impacted products include the following: Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020). The Roundy’s products were distributed at Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin. The Harris Teeter products were distributed in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland. Distribution occurred after the date of January 19, 2017. No other products under the respective brands are impacted by this recall. The products being recalled were manufactured on January 19, 2017. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. Any product with a different production code date is not impacted by this recall.

The company says anyone who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought. There have been no injuries reported in relation to the recall.

The company released a statement about the incident:

Food safety remains a top priority for McCain Foods USA, Inc. and we have full confidence that all appropriate steps are being taken to protect our consumers. McCain is working cooperatively with the Food & Drug Administration and the respective supermarkets to ensure the affected products are removed from the marketplace.