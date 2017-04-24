Frito-Lay recalls thousands of bags of popular chips

PLANO, TX. (WATE) – Frito-Lay company announced they are voluntarily recalling thousands of bags of chips due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The company released an explanation for the recall, saying the decision was made as a precaution.

This action is the direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella. Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

Products affected by the recall include:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

printed on the front upper panel of the package: All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.

Frito-Lay said they are working with the Food And Drug Administration to ensure all the affected items are removed from shelves. No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall.

Anyone who has already purchased these items is advised not to consume them. The company is offering a way to request a reimbursement at www.jalapenochiprecall.com.