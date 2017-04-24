Flooding, slides close roads in Scott, Union and Anderson counties

MAYNARDVILLE (WATE) – Multiple roads across East Tennessee are closed after heavy rain. Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed roads in Scott, Union and Anderson counties because of slide issues.

In Anderson County, State Route 116 is closed at Hawkins Road due to slide issues. Mark Nagi, a spokesperson with TDOT, said traffic was diverted to county roads.

In Scott County, State Route 456 is closed due to a slide at Mine Rock Road.

In Big Ridge State Park, State Route 61 is reduced to one lane due to a slide at Satterfield Lane.

Roads in Scott, Union, and Anderson counties are expected to be cleared by Friday, according to TDOT. TDOT urges drivers to use caution.

Various other roads were closed across East Tennessee because of standing water.

PHOTOS: Flooding in East Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Flodding in Western Cumberland County (Allison K. Hughes) Everhart Farms on Wilkinson Pike in Blount County (Jeff Weaver) Newcomb, Tennessee (Hannah Rogers) Flooding Flag Stan Buffalo raceway in Scott County (Tina Mason) Flooding Flag Stan Buffalo raceway in Scott County (Tina Mason) Flooding Flag Stan Buffalo raceway in Scott County (Tina Mason) Newcomb, Tennesseee (Hannah Rogers) Flooding Flag Stan Buffalo raceway in Scott County (Tina Mason) Wilkinson Pike in Blount County (Jeff Weaver)