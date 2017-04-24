Elderly Middle Tennessee woman strangled, bound during robbery

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Sumner County are investigating after an elderly woman reported she was robbed at her home Saturday morning.

The victim, who lives on Scotty Parker Road, reported a man and a woman knocked on her door around 11 a.m. and asked for a place to rent before they demanded money.

When the elderly woman did not comply, she was reportedly strangled and bound.

It is unknown what the unidentified man and woman got away with and they were last seen driving a white mid-size vehicle, traveling south on Scotty Parker Road.

The man is around 6 feet tall and has short, curly hair. He is believed to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

The woman is around 5 feet 3 inches tall and is between 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Lance Hampton at the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.

