Caryville police officer’s good deed caught on camera

CARYVILLE (WATE) – A Caryville police officer helping a woman change a flat tire during the weekend storms says he hopes a video taken of the event will inspire others to do good.

“When I got there, she was standing outside in the rain it was her and her dog. [They] were traveling alone. She had nobody to help her,” said Adam Southern, a Caryville police officer.

Southern says he didn’t realize he was being filmed. He helped because it was his job and above all, the right thing to do.

“If I don’t go home at the end of the day knowing that I made someone’s day a little better, I don’t feel like I was doing my job that day.” said Southern.

Southern says he hopes the video, now shared more than 100 times, is a reminder to everyone: help when you can, rain or shine.