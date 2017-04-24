Beware: Mother’s Day coupon is a scam

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Another Facebook scam is making the rounds.

A Facebook post has been circulating claiming Lowe’s is offering $50 coupons for Mother’s day. After clicking the post users are directed to take a survey on a website that looks like Lowe’s website, but in reality is a fraudulent page.

Lowe’s said the offer is a phishing scam to gather information and is now affiliated with Lowe’s in any way. As a result of a similar coupon scam, Lowe’s responded by issuing this statement:

“Please be careful when responding to any pop-up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer’s in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes.”

The scam requires victims to pass it to their friends, officials say.

Similar coupons have circulated Facebook for companies such as Home Depot, Amazon and Starbucks. The URL on the offers are clearly unaffiliated with the legitimate websites.

Starbucks said in a statement, “there is a scam on Facebook offering a free $50 Starbucks Card. Don’t click on it, it isn’t real.” Amazon

Amazon encourages customers to website addresses and get acquainted with the type of information they will not ask for.

“Some phishers set up spoofed websites that contain the word “amazon” somewhere in the URL. Genuine Amazon websites always end with ‘.amazon.com’ — that is, ‘www.amazon.com,'” said Amazon in a statement. “We never use a combination such as ‘security-amazon.com’ or ‘amazon.com.biz.'”

The Better Business Bureau gave these tips:

Don’t believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there’s a link to their privacy policy.

Watch out for a reward that’s too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.

If you’ve been a victim of this scam, report it to local law enforcement.