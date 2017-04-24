Anderson County taking part in pet facial recognition app

CLINTON (WATE) – Officials in Anderson County have announced a new name for their animal control unit, a new website, and that they are taking part in a new pet facial recognition system.

The department is now called the Anderson County Animal Care and Control, a change adding the word “care” that is designed to reflect an emphasis on animal welfare, education and partnership.

They are also taking part in Finding Rover, a facial recognition app for pets. Beginning June 1, every dog that enters their holding facility will be registered on the app, which allows people to search for missing dogs via a smartphone or computer.

More online: Finding Rover

Officials also say the new website, at www.andersonanimals.org, should help better connect citizens with information.