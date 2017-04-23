TVA addresses East Tennessee flooding

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority held a press conference Sunday afternoon to update the public on the rainfall that many in East Tennessee have had to deal with over the past couple days.

Senior manager of the TVA River Forecast Center Tom Barnett says the rainfall has more than initially anticipated.

“We were expecting some rainfall. We’ve been tracking if for several days but we got it where we didn’t expect it, at least more than what we expected around the Knoxville area down to Chattanooga,” said Barnett.

Barnett said the forecast center was originally expecting 2 to 2-and-a-half inches, but their estimated rainfall thus far has been closer to 4 to 5-and-a-half inches.

“Right now we’re not forecasting any locations above flood stage, but that could change if we see heavier rainfall,” said Barnett.

To manage the rainfall, TVA says they’ve reduced their releases from their tributary dams upstream.

TVA also says some reservoirs near Fort Loudon and Chickamauga have accumulated so much water that whey will begin spilling water in a controlled way.

Barnett says they’ve seen a lot of localized flooding from streams and creeks and they’re monitoring the situation.

Barnett also says that people living on fixed docks with boats should prepare for water levels to rise.

“People that are on the reservoirs, Fort Loudon, Watts Bar and Chickamaga in particular. A lot of those folks have fixed docks with fixed ceilings so they’ll want to move their boats out from under that as the water levels in the reservoir rise,” said Barnett.

TVA also suggests that those with fixed docks should consider moving chairs or other items on the dock that may float away due to the lake levels rising.