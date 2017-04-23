Knoxville tequila and taco fest raising money to benefit RAM

By Published: Updated:
FILE (Melissa d'Arabian via AP)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A large crowd is expected to attend the third annual Southern Tequila and Taco Festival this Friday.

Event organizers are hoping for a record-breaking crowd for the event that raises money for Remote Area Medical.

The Southern Tequila and Taco Festival will be on April 28 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Gander Mountain parking lot in Turkey Creek.

More than a dozen area Mexican restaurants will feature their specialty tacos and other signature dishes, and there will be a live entertainment.

Attendees can also enjoy hand-crafted tequilas, margaritas, mojitos, cocktails, Mexican beers and craft beers.

The mission of RAM is to prevent pain and to alleviate suffering by providing free, quality health care to those in need.

In 2016, RAM served 32,120 patients and provided $10,187,985 in free care.

General admission tickets are $35.00 in advance and include 6 tokens to sample tequila and cocktails and 2 food tickets.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance online at www.southerntequilafest.com.

Related Coverage: Margaritaville-style event hopes to raise money for autism

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s