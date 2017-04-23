Knoxville tequila and taco fest raising money to benefit RAM

Related Coverage Margaritaville-style event hopes to raise money for autism

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A large crowd is expected to attend the third annual Southern Tequila and Taco Festival this Friday.

Event organizers are hoping for a record-breaking crowd for the event that raises money for Remote Area Medical.

The Southern Tequila and Taco Festival will be on April 28 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Gander Mountain parking lot in Turkey Creek.

More than a dozen area Mexican restaurants will feature their specialty tacos and other signature dishes, and there will be a live entertainment.

Attendees can also enjoy hand-crafted tequilas, margaritas, mojitos, cocktails, Mexican beers and craft beers.

The mission of RAM is to prevent pain and to alleviate suffering by providing free, quality health care to those in need.

In 2016, RAM served 32,120 patients and provided $10,187,985 in free care.

General admission tickets are $35.00 in advance and include 6 tokens to sample tequila and cocktails and 2 food tickets.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance online at www.southerntequilafest.com .

