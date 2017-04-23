President Trump awards purple heart to wounded Maryland veteran

BETHESDA, MD (ASSOCIATED PRESS) – President Donald Trump has awarded a Purple Heart to an Army sergeant wounded in Afghanistan.

Trump used the occasion of his first visit as president to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to present the Purple Heart to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos. He was wounded last month and lost his right leg below the knee.

Trump also met privately with about a dozen service members who are receiving care at the medical center outside of Washington. First lady Melania Trump accompanied him.

Later Saturday evening, the Trumps had dinner at the president’s hotel down the street from the White House. It’s a favorite dining spot for Trump when he ventures outside the executive mansion.

