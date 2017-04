BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) – The No.16 LSU Tigers hit a walk-off home run to snap the Vols nation-best 20-game win-streak on Sunday.

No. 9 Tennessee took game one and two of the series, so they still earn the series win despite the loss.

After a 0-0 score entering the bottom of the 7th, the Tigers notched just their second hit of the game with the home run.

The Vols return to action this weekend as they host No. 1 Florida on Friday at 6 p.m.