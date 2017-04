NORRIS (WATE) – A portion of Norris Freeway has been shut down after a landslide.

The landslide is on Highway 441 between River Road and the Weir Dam.

TDOT is responding to the scene, and the Norris Police Department is assisting in the operation.

They expect the road to be cleared in 3 to 5 hours.

Officials believe the landslide started when a tree fell at the top of the neighboring cliff side, causing a domino effect down to the road.