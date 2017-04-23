KFD responds to morning apartment fire

By Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to calls of a fire at an East Magnolia apartment complex this morning.

The call came in for “The Bricks” at 7:53 this morning.

KFD says the fire appears to have started in the rear stairwell, where it spread smoke throughout the 4-story building.

Crews rescued some people who were trapped in the building by using ladders.

One infant was tossed from an upper floor where it safely landed in the arms of a firefighter.

Two people were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and an injured ankle.

Some residents have since started returning to the apartment complex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

