Crews are working to repair a hole in the road in Jellico.

A water main break appears to be the cause of the hole in the road located at Kentucky Street and Fifth Street.

Crews responded to the call at 10:39 p.m. yesterday, and they continued to work through the night.

They hope to have the water main and the road repaired later today.

Although they do not know the exact cause of the water main break, it came after yesterday’s heavy rain.