Knoxville (WATE) –¬†Jalen Hurd is transferring to Baylor, the former Vol running back announced on Twitter Saturday evening.

Hurd, who will have to sit out 2017 intends to play wide receiver with his final year of eligibility in 2018.

In two and a half seasons at Tennessee, Hurd ran for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns. He caught 67 balls for 492 yards and 6 scores.