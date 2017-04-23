Food City 500 postponed due to weather

BRISTOL (WATE) – NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced the Food City 500 will be postponed until Monday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m. due to weather.

This is after the qualifying race was also cancelled due to weather.

Officials confirm spectators can use their Sunday tickets to get into tomorrow’s race.

Spectator gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

Kyle Larson will lead the Food City 500 tomorrow to the starting flag.

