3 rescued after tree falls on Knoxville house

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: KFD)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – 3 people were removed from a crushed home after a tree had fallen on top of it Sunday evening according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

According to KFD, the victims at the house suffered only minor injuries, however one of the victims was taken to an area hospital.

Fire crews say the incident happened at 2415 Waverley St., off Western Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Sunday evening.

The American Red Cross will provide temporary placement to the homeowner.

Light to moderate rain is expected will continue to filter in Sunday evening, but should begin to taper off overnight into Monday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s