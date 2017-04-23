3 rescued after tree falls on Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – 3 people were removed from a crushed home after a tree had fallen on top of it Sunday evening according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

According to KFD, the victims at the house suffered only minor injuries, however one of the victims was taken to an area hospital.

Fire crews say the incident happened at 2415 Waverley St., off Western Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Sunday evening.

The American Red Cross will provide temporary placement to the homeowner.

Light to moderate rain is expected will continue to filter in Sunday evening, but should begin to taper off overnight into Monday morning.