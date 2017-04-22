TBI: Middle Tennessee woman tried to hire someone to kill ex-husband

WKRN staff Published:
Julia Adams (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon woman was arrested and charged for reportedly trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating 41-year-old Julia Adams on April 18 after they learned that she asked an acquaintance to find someone to kill her ex.

Three days later, Adams met with an undercover TBI agent and reportedly agreed to pay $5,000 for the killing.

Authorities arrested Adams on Friday night and charged her with solicitation of first degree murder.

She was booked into the Wilson County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s