Suspect in deadly East Knoxville shooting turns himself in

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect investigators believe was involved in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning has turned himself in according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Christopher Leon Clark, 35, turned himself in to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening according to KPD.

Clark is currently being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. No other details have been released.

KPD responded to the shooting at 1:55 a.m. Thursday at 1211 Trigg Avenue. Officers said Walter Neal, 34, was found dead when they arrived. Police said Neal did not live at the Trigg Avenue address but was from Knoxville.