Spring fashion: revamping your work wardrobe

KNOXVILLE (WATE) Local fashion expert Sarah Merrell with Gage Models & Talent Agency talks about getting your work wardrobe ready for spring.

Merrell tells us some key tips to help revamp your wardrobe.

“The fun thing about spring is color,” Merrell says, “This season’s color trends range from pastels like soft pinks and nude colors like beige to vibrant colors like bold blues and primrose yellow or orange flame. If you have a dress or skirt and top in a drab color, add bright-colored necklaces and earrings for added pop.”

Merrell says belts also have a big impact.

She says to find a metallic belt with gold or silver to dress up the look. She goes onto say a big belt trend for spring is braided belts, and that they come in many colors and styles.

Merrell also says there is a wide selection of fashionable pants this spring.

“Work appropriate slacks now come in a variety of styles,” Merrell says, “This season, wide-leg pants are on-trend, or a nice spring look is a slim-fit ankle pant that cuts-off at the ankle and is a nice spring look. Nix the black dress pants and go for white, cream, pale pink or even a print.”

Blazers are in this spring, according to Merrell.

She says they can be fun and stylish with beautiful accents, flattering cuts and spring colors.

Merrell tells us workplace fashion isn’t only for women.

“This season, dress shirts are anything but dull,” Merrell says, “Choose a spring-time plaid or gingham and pair it with a tie in complementing spring color—or choose a solid color and opt for a tie in a spring-like floral pattern or plaid. For suit jackets, try a linen jacket in a lighter color like cream. For pants, try a slim fit pant for a sleek and dapper look.”

