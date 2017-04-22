Severe storm causes tree to fall on mobile home in Powell neighborhood

POWELL (WATE)- Strong winds and heavy rain left families in the Grand Oaks neighborhood on Stanley road in Powell without power Saturday evening.

For one family, one of their greatest fears came true: a tree near their mobile home falling through the roof.

“We were just standing in the living room, talking, laughing, and all of a sudden I heard a big crack,” said Deborah Mcglothlan, family to the homeowner and inside the home at the time the tree fell.

Mcglothlan says she took her grandchildren to the bathroom and heard loud noises that she knew sounded destructive.

“I couldn’t see through the living room. The tree is so massive that when it hit the top of the home, it just rolled it back and came on through the home. It went through the other side of the home,” said Mcglothlan.

One neighbor says they have lived in their home next-door for just over a year. She says she knew the homeowner was worried about the tree falling for a while.

“My first thought was, make sure everybody’s okay. My second thought was, what is he gonna do? Who’s gonna help him?” Said Janine Clewell, a neighbor.

Mcglothlan said she called 911 when the tree first fell, but because no one was hurt and there was no fire, she was told to call a tree removal service.

The family is waiting to hear from the Red Cross for assistance.