KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The second half of the University of Tennessee’s annual Orange and White game has been cancelled due to lightning.

Knox County was put on a severe thunderstorm warning about an hour into the game and reports of lightning and hail near and around Knox County prompted Vols Head Coach Butch Jones to call the game.

⚡️ on the field. ⚡️ in the air. We're cutting this one a little short.#VolNation, thanks for coming out today! 🍊⚪️🏈 pic.twitter.com/vgoVkGUeEG — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 22, 2017

The game was called about an hour and a half after the 4 p.m. kickoff.

Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for full updates.