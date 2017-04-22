Rhino, panthers, giraffe rescued from Florida brush fires

Related Coverage Gatlinburg residents learn about being firewise

COLLIER COUNTY, FLORIDA (WATE) – As brush fires continue to burn in Collier County, Florida, crews were forced to rescue animals from the NGALA Wildlife Preserve.

The Greater Naples Fire District rescued a rhino, two panthers, and a giraffe.

They say the Wildlife Preserve’s owner could not get the rhino out, so crews drove a firetruck into its pen.

Firefighters were able to calm down the rhino, who was running around hysterically.

The Associated Press reports 2,000 homes were evacuated because of the brush fires in Collier County.

Officials say one of the fires has grown to over 5,000 acres, and only 10% of that fire has been contained.

Related Coverage: Gatlinburg residents learn about being firewise