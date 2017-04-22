Police searching for 4 suspects involved in Seymour carjacking

SEYMOUR (WATE) – Officers are searching for 4 men believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking that occurred Saturday afternoon at a Food City parking lot in Seymour according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says dispatch received a call of shots fired and a subject attempting to steal a vehicle in the store parking lot at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects already fled the area. The victim was still at the scene and said 4 people approached him while he and another friend were sitting in his vehicle.

The victim says one of the subjects got into the passenger seat armed with a handgun and demanded that they exit the vehicle.

The victim then attempted to flee and the subject fired the weapon inside the vehicle and then exited and shot more rounds at the victim’s car as he was fleeing.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says the two people inside the car were not injured during the incident.

Detectives are looking for 4 male suspects driving a charcoal grey 2014 Jeep Patriot bearing Knox county tags.

Investigators are following up on several leads and are asking anyone that may have been a witness or have information to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.