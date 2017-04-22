Orange and White Game: Who to watch for

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fans will get their first chance to see Team 121 can do on the football field.

The 57th annual Orange and White game kicks-off Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. It is one of the only games in sports where the scoreboard is really useless.

The offense can earn points the obvious way; 7 for a touchdown and 3 for a field goal. Bonus points are added for first downs, winning a one-on-one matchup or getting the down distance objective. Takeaways and three-outs are the big point options for the defense. Forcing the offense to punt will also land the defense a point.

The orange team has won 31 times since 1961. The White Team has won 25 times. In the past, the winning team has won a steak dinner, while the losing team has received a less desirable meal.

This will be the first time the newly reconstructed team hits the field. Larry Scott is entering his first year as offensive coordinators. Last year fans had a good idea of what to expect on the field, but this year there are a number of new and unproven players filling vacant positions from departed upperclassman.

Even though Josh Dobbs, Alvin Kamara and Josh Malone are gone, Scott says new playmakers aren’t changing Tennessee’s scheme of keeping the offense fast.

Quarterbacks compete

During the game, there will be a skills competition with quarterbacks. That should be interesting as Quinten Dormandy and Jarrett Guarantano battle for the starting spot.

Guarantano was the favorite to win the job coming into camp, but Dormandy has also held his own. Fans will be able to see both face off and draw their own conclusions.

Vols looking to youth to fill receiver spots

For Tennessee passing attack to sustain success next falls, the Volunteers need to find someone to complement Jauan Jennings. Early indications are that guys like Tyler Byrd and Marquez Callaway are preparing to fit the bill. Neither was strictly a receiver in high school, but both were recruited as athletes. Earlier this Spring, Byrd told WATE 6 On Your Side he was starting to feel like a receiver and his position coach tends to agree.

Praise pours in for Trey Smith

One of the dominant storylines of the spring has been the dominance of freshman Trey Smith. The offensive lineman is the first player in Butch Jones’ five years at Tennessee to shed the rite of passage black helmet stripe before preseason camp.

Not to be overlooked, however, is sophomore Marcus Tatum. The tackle has added roughly twenty pounds to his frame this offseason thanks to the weight room work with Rock Gullickson and a whole bunch of protein.

Can't wait to see Vol Nation tomorrow! Fan Day gates open at 12:30 PM and the 2017 DISH Orange and White Game starts at 4 PM! #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/GN0C4Ebc5B — Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) April 21, 2017

Admission is free to the Orang and White game. It will also air on the SEC network.

Those attending are encouraged to arrive early and experience Fan Appreciation Day from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. where members of the team and head coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs while Smokey and the Tennessee cheer and dance team will be available for photos. Fans will be allowed one item for autograph per player or coach.

