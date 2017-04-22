Margaritaville-style event hopes to raise money for autism

Related Coverage Bowling fundraiser helps East Tennessee children

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The 4th annual “Rock Around the Dock for Autism” is a Margaritaville-style event aimed at raising money for the Autism Society of East Tennessee.

The event is presented by Regal Entertainment Group and will feature live entertainment by Tall Paul.

There will also be a Cajun shrimp boil, silent auction, and complementary sides and drinks.

This year’s “Rock Around the Dock for Autism” will be on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at The Shrimp Dock – Bearden.

Tickets are $55, and VIP tables that seat 8 are $750.

All proceeds benefit the Autism Society East Tennessee, a nonprofit that provides support, services, advocacy, education, and public awareness for all individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders and their families as well as educators and other professionals throughout 36 East Tennessee counties.

For tickets, visit www.shrimpboilforautism.com.

