Knoxville woman helps friend find donor for daughter

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A budding friendship between a Knoxville woman and a Florida woman

When Brandee Summey met Roxie Meza on instagram she had no idea what the Meza family was going through

“We have a common interest, which is couponing. When Roxie started posting about Emilie, and her journey, it was just something when Roxie called, she was like we need help and I was like we can do this,” said Summey.

Emilie is Roxie’s 14-month-old daughter who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia when she was 9-months-old and is in need of a bone marrow transplant and donor.

“The doctors are going to stop looking at the end of this month, beginning of May, for her donor on the transplant list,” said Summey. and at that point it moves on to a process that’s even harder, which is just using a half match, which is her dad and that process has its own set of risks and is not guaranteed to work.”

In order to find that donor for Emilie, Summey organized a bone marrow drive.

“Her family kind of touched my heart. I have myself a 15 month-old, so, looking at her it reminded me of my daughter,” said Summey.

“I do want to meet her,” said Summey. “I want to see her grow up with her brothers and sisters. I want to see her play. I want to see her graduate. So, that’s what all of this is for.”

There are a number of ways to show support toward Emilie’s search for a donor. To become a donor, you can sign up at bethematch’s website here.

Another way to show support for Emilie is by buying a bracelet that says “Emilie Strong”.

To buy a bracelet, they can contact Brandee Sumney at brandee.summey@yahoo.com