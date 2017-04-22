Knoxville record stores proves vinyl is still alive and well

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lost and Found Records in North Knoxville is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Record Store Day.

Help every year on April 22, Record Store Day was conceived to nurture a revival in vinyl culture. Sales of records have risen steeply from about a million in 2008 to around 12 million today. Each year, Lost and Found Records celebrates with a small music festival in their parking lot.A number of bands play all day in the record store’s parking lot, along with plenty of food and, of course, plenty of records.

A long line of vinyl enthusiasts wrapped out the store and around the block Saturday morning. Ages of those varied from young to old.

The line-up for Saturday’s festivities runs from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Richard Lloyd, an American guitarist, singer and songwriter best known as a founding member of the rock band Television, is headlining the festival at 6:00 p.m. Other performers include Mic Harrison and the High Score, The Shazam, BARK, The Canceled, Whole Wizard and Daddy Don’t. For a full schedule, visit Lost and Found Records Facebook page.

Make sure to stop by Lost And Found Records in Knox to enter ticket giveaways + score some sick Record Store Day limited releases! #RSD2017 pic.twitter.com/bJ3Qh2lTEY — AC Entertainment (@AC_Ent) April 22, 2017

Down in Happy Holler, Raven Record and Rarities is also celebrating the holiday. The store is opening early with exclusive releases for Record Store Day.

Many musicians release one-off vinyl records exclusively in stores on Record Store Day which can’t be bought anywhere else. Last year there were releases from Elvis and Fleetwood Mac, this year from Sir Elton John’s live album to a limited release of David Bowie’s album, Cracked Actor, there is a little something for everyone.