Retired Knoxville Police Department deputy chief dies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s most decorated officers has died. Knoxville Police Department confirmed retired Knoxville Police Department Deputy Chief Rudy Bradley died.

“It is with a very sad heart that we announce the passing of retired Knoxville Police Department Deputy Chief Rudy Bradley. Chief Bradley had a very big heart for KPD during his 35 years of service to the department and to the citizens of Knoxville,” said Knoxville Police Department in a statement.

In 1998, came out of retirement to help Knoxville Police Department improve their image, helping to solve both internal police problems and those in the community.

The police department asks that people keep the Bradley family and his extended family at Knoxville Police Department in their thoughts and prayers. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.