Dormady shines in Vols’ Orange and White Game

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The junior gunslinger from Texas put himself in the spotlight on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Quinten Dormady was given the start for team White and made the most of at Saturday’s 57th annual Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium. Dormady completed all of his throws, going 10-10 with 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“That’s always the goal is to go out and complete every ball, you know, score points and I think we did a good job of that today,” Dormady said. “As a team we executed very well so I couldn’t be happier.”

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guranatano, who is competing with Dormady to replace Josh Dobbs, finished 4-5 with 41 yards. Guarantano is known to be a dual-threat signal caller, a piece of his game that was taken away thanks to an early whistle for quarterbacks on the run.

“There was limitations today,” Guarantano said. “We didn’t have really any quarterback run game. We didn’t have any of that. We had short whistles, different things that I’m able to do, extend plays that I wasn’t able to do today. But once again I think today was a great day for me and all of the rest of the quarterbacks.”

If Saturday is any indication on who will start in the season opener four months from now, it’s Dormady’s job to lose. Yet Butch Jones is nowhere close to making that decision.

“Yeah there’s no time frame,” Jones said. “I don’t ever believe that you give yourself a set time when you have to name a starting quarterback. I want them to compete. I think competition is extremely healthy and I think they’ve all elevated their games because of that competition.”

Quinten Dormady topped Jarrett Guarantano in the quarterback skills competition with a pair of throws on the money. #orangeandwhitegame pic.twitter.com/fxTxchBfrj — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) April 23, 2017

“Quinten has live game repetitions and that’s hard to simulate as we talk about, game repetitions are invaluable,” Jones said. “But also I think Jarrett has done a great job of really being a student of the game.”

“It’s me and Jarrett competing, really,” Dormady said. “I think that’s an opportunity for both of us to go out, take a leadership role and get things rolling and keep it rolling.”

“We’re all great friends, we all help each other,” Guarantano. We all high five when one of us does well. We’re all giving our all so there’s nothing really to it. We just all want to play and that definitely shows more on the field.

Saturday’s game was cut short due to weather but it was probably a good thing for Tennessee. The Vols had 20 players sidelined, some recovering from surgery while others stayed off the field for precautionary reasons. Couple the injured with the 23 signees who haven’t arrived yet and a big chunk of what we’ll see in the fall was not on the field.