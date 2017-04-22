Chaos: Photographer captures Downtown Knoxville during storm

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Downtown Knoxville’s annual Rossini festival was unfortunately cut short Saturday afternoon after strong gusts of wind and rain poured into the area.

Photographer Carlos Jones was at the festival and shared a few pictures he gathered as the storms were approaching.

Jones wrote “I was there as the storm rolled in (literally). To their misfortune, I was able to capture the events as they unfolded.”

(Photo: Carlos Jones) (Photo: Carlos Jones) (Photo: Carlos Jones)

Reports of hail, loss of power and downed trees all stemmed from Saturday’s series of storms.