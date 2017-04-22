Banquet chicken nuggets meal possibly contaminated with salmonella

WASHINGTON (WATE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recalled 100,817 pounds of frozen meals over salmonella concerns.

According to the USDA, the brownie dessert in the meal trays may be contaminated with Salmonella. The meals were produced by Conagra Brands, Inc. and sold nationwide.

Recalled items include the breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal tray ­produced on Jan. 26, 2017. The 7.4 ounce tray contains “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

This public health alert applies to the following breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal tray ­produced on Jan. 26, 2017. The products also bears the number “P-9” printed on the side of the box.