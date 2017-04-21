KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There are many events happening in East Tennessee! From the Rossini Festival to the Orange and White Game, there are many things to do!

Featured

Rossini Festival

Knoxville Opera’s annual Rossini Festival International Street Fair, now in its 16th year, has been designated a “legacy event” by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and serves as a celebration of the performing arts. The event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Gay Street and Market Square.

The multi-cultural music and dance performances will feature 800 entertainers and over 100 food, beverage and artisan exhibits with hand-crafted works.

All Weekend

“Time Stands Still”

The Encore Theatrical Company will be presenting the drama at the Rose Center in Morristown. The drama tells the story of Sarah, a war photojournalist, and James a foreign correspondent. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias”

The Foothills Community Players will be presenting the play at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Maryville. Tickets are $15 and are available online or at the door.

Friday

“The Crucible”

The University of Tennessee’s Opera Theatre will be presenting the work at the Bijou Theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students and children under 18 years of age. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Alive After Five

The Knoxville Museum of Art will be hosting Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’Blues. James Brown was in Arnold’s first band. There will be food from M&J Catering. The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members and students.

Friday-Saturday

Happy Holler Spring Flea

Many businesses in the Happy Holler neighborhood will be celebrating Spring. There will be sidewalk sales and a flea market.

Saturday

DISH Orange and White Game

The annual DISH Orange and White Game will be held in April in Neyland Stadium. Head coach Butch Jones and players will be giving autographs during Fan Appreciation Day before the game. Also, Tennessee spirit teams, including Smokey, will be taking photos with fans.

The game is free at will be at 4 p.m. on April 22.

Record Store Day

Many Knoxville businesses will be celebrating. Alliance Brewing Co. will host a swap party from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Lost and Found Records will have live music from noon to 6 p.m. Hops and Hollers will be hosting an event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be giveaways.

Sunday

Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes

East Tennesseans can tour homes in the neighborhood from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will also showcase five artists. Tickets cost $12 on the day of the event. It is free for children 12-years-old and younger.

Knoxville Pink Bridal Show

The event will feature many wedding professionals and fashion shows. It will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p..m. Tickets are $15 at the door.