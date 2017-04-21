Suspect on the run, burglary at Loudon County gas station

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) – A suspect is on the run after a burglary at a Loudon County gas station Friday.

Deputies responded to a Marathon convenience store on Fork Creek Road in Philadelphia near Interstate-75.

A man was seen getting out of a silver Pontiac G6 with a crowbar and pried the store’s door open. Investigators say the suspect was seen on surveillance video taking a large amount of cigarettes.

The suspect’s car was silver, however, the passenger door of the car was a different color.

If anyone has information, contact the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at 865-458-9081.