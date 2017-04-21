Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino

This photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's “Unicorn Frappuccino." Starbucks says its newest beverage not only changes colors with a stir of the straw, but flavors as well. The Seattle chain says its “Unicorn Frappuccino” starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. The company says the drink is available for a limited time while supplies last, from April 19 to April 23, 2017, in the United States, Canada and Mexico. (Starbucks via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) – A Starbucks barista has taken to social media hoping to make orders for the coffee chain’s much buzzed about Unicorn Frappuccino disappear.

Starbucks’ entry into the unicorn food craze was released Wednesday and its popularity was too much for Colorado barista Braden Burson. He posted a video on Twitter complaining that the drink was difficult to make and he’s “never been so stressed out” in his life.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is a sweet and sour pink and blue cream swirl topped with what Starbucks calls “fairy powder.”

Burson says a day of making the treat left him with sticky hands and residue from the drink stuck to his clothes and in his hair.

Starbucks says in a statement it’s reaching out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”

